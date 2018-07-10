With seas rising, high-end coastal resort abandons plan for controversial seawall

Oceanfront landowners in a gated community near Georgetown have abandoned plans to rebuild a seawall that would have protected millions of dollars worth of beach houses-- but made a public seashore more likely to wash away.
A group of Debordieu Beach property owners settled their case with environmentalists last month, ending a court dispute that had dragged on since 2015. The property owners got special permission from the Legislature and state regulators three years ago to rebuild the wall, but a lawsuit challenging the wall had tied up the issue in court.
The settlement is significant, not only as a way to protect the public beach during a time of rising sea levels, but also to maintain South Carolina’s 30-year-old ban on new seawalls, according to the S.C. Environmental Law Project and the S.C. Coastal Conservation League, which had challenged the seawall.
Seawalls worsen erosion on beaches when hit by the surf.
“Now more than ever, as our coast is seeing the effects of sea level rise, severe erosion and frequent major storm events, the prohibition is an important tool for protecting the public’s beach,’’ said Amy Armstrong, who heads the S.C. Environmental Law Project.
Mary Shahid, an attorney for the landowners, was not immediately available for comment, but the group she represents has said homes need protection from the sea. At one point, waves were crashing against the seawall and washing over it. The 1,800-foot long seawall is at the extreme south end of Debordieu, just above the University of South Carolina's Baruch Marine Laboratory in Georgetown County.
The property owners have since renourished the beach with sand to make it wider, but the beach has begun to erode since the 2015 work was done. They now are seeking to install oceanfront groins, long rock or concrete walls that extend into the ocean to trap sand. Conservationists say those walls also will make erosion worse downstream.
Construction of seawalls is a growing issue on South Carolina's coast as the climate changes and sea levels rise. Many people are looking for ways to build seawalls, despite the 30-year ban, to protect their investments. The Legislature eased some restrictions this past year on seaside development as property owners complained.
