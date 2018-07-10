'Hail Satan' carved into South Carolina Baptist church porch

After someone carved "Hail Satan" into the floor of an Upstate baptist church, deputies are investigating, according to local media.
The phrase was found on the front porch of Welcome Baptist Church's Family Life Center, cut into the floor, WSPA reported.
The church, which is in Union, reported the damage Friday.
The vandals also damaged other parts of the church, including burning two plastic columns and damaging vinyl siding and a crawl space vent, Fox Carolina reported.
No suspects have been identified, according to Fox Carolina.
