Charges dismissed for Horry County cop accused of sexual misconduct

The state dropped three misconduct in office charges against one of the disgraced Horry County police offices.

Charges were dropped on Tuesday against Luke Green, according to the Horry County Public Index. Green was indicted on three counts of misconduct and is accused of inappropriate sexual relationships with two confidential informants and making inappropriate sexual contact with a suspect during an arrest

.

Luke Green

Officials from the state's Attorney General office could not immediately say why charges were dropped. The dismissal form filed with the Horry County Clerk of Court does not indicate a reason for the dismissal.

Green — along with Allen Large, Darryl Williams and Todd Cox — were indicted for misconduct in office. The cases against Cox and Williams remain active. The state dropped charges against Large after he died in January.