Danish 11-year-old had just arrived in SC. A drunk driver killed her, police say

A child from Denmark was killed after she was hit Monday night by an allegedly drunk driver in Charleston, according to a police statement.
The girl, who has yet to be named, died Tuesday after spending a day on life support, according to the statement.
She and her family had only been visiting Charleston for a few days when she was struck by an SUV on Calhoun Street and Rutledge Avenue, according to the statement.
The girl was walking on a sidewalk when Jeffrey William Wakefield, 30, of Charleston, passed through the intersection and ran onto the pathway, hitting her, according to the statement. Wakefield drove through the entirety of a park, not stopping until he hit a tree, Charleston Chief of Police Luther Reynolds said.
"Had this driver not struck a tree, I'm not sure he would have ever stopped," Reynolds said.
Wakefield, who failed a sobriety test at the scene of the accident, was arrested.
Investigators believe Wakefield was driving away from a hit and run accident, where he hit a parked vehicle, according to the statement. The driver of that vehicle was not injured.
Wakefield was charged with driving under the influence and reckless homicide, according to the statement. He was taken to the Al Cannon Detention Center.
