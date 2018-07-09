'Gay is not the way' was scrawled on man's car vandalized with animal guts, SC cops say

A South Carolina man left his home Sunday and discovered his SUV had been vandalized.

The vehicle was covered with many things, including intestines from an unidentified animal, silly string, sporks and white powder, which was used to scrawl a hate message, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office.

"GAY IS NOT THE WAY," was written in the unknown powder on the SUV's rear window, according to an incident report.

The sheriff's office said that the animal entrails were on the windshield.

Although the man who owns the vehicle told sheriff's deputies he was not aware of anyone who would have committed this crime, investigators believed they had a suspect — briefly.

That's because a woman identified in the incident report as his girlfriend showed up at his Boiling Springs residence during the investigation and admitted she was responsible for vandalizing the vehicle, but soon recanted her confession.

The woman's explanation was that she was a frequent passenger and "knew her fingerprints would be on the car," according to the incident report. She said that she believed she would be held responsible because of the presence of her fingerprints and "did not want to attract the attention of the neighborhood by having law enforcement vehicles in front of the residence."

The woman was then "vehement that she was not actually responsible in any way for the vandalism," according to the incident report.

Sheriff's deputies reported that the owner of the SUV did not want to press charges and the incident remains under investigation.