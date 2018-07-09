Customers of Midlands power company move to fire board members who hiked their own pay

Midlands power customers furious over the Tri-County Electric Cooperative’s board pay scandal have gathered enough signatures on a petition to throw the six remaining board members out of office.
More than 1,400 Tri-County customers in Calhoun, Orangeburg, Richland, Lexington, Kershaw and Sumter counties have signed the petition, reaching the amount required to force a special meeting to fire the entire board.
The tiny Midlands co-op has been embroiled in controversy since The State newspaper revealed in May that its part-time board members had awarded themselves pay and insurance benefits worth triple the national average for the boards of similar utilities.
The co-op’s nine-member board made about $52,000 per member in 2016, far more than their counterparts at South Carolina’s 19 other co-ops.
Since that meeting, hundreds of Tri-County’s 13,600 customers have packed community meetings to ask why the co-op’s board held 50 meetings last year — four times more than required — and pocketed a $450-a-day allowance each time; why they had given some members lifetime health insurance plans; and why some board members — after tentatively agreeing to a plan lowering their pay — then actively campaigned against the proposal, which was defeated narrowly at the co-op’s annual customer meeting in May.
They also circulated a petition to throw the board out of office, which has surpassed the 1,360 required to call a special meeting.
Two lawsuits have been filed against the co-op or its board on behalf of Tri-County’s customers. In June, the Electric Cooperatives of South Carolina — the association of the state's 20 electric co-ops — called on the entire Tri-County board to resign.
The nine-member board already is down to six. Former members Barry Hutto and Jeff Reeves, who supported the proposal to rein in Tri-County’s board pay, submitted their resignations in protest on May 17, the night that plan was defeated. Former member Billy Shannon also resigned then, but it is unclear why.
It also is not yet clear when the special meeting will be held.
At least 600 Tri-County customers must attend the meeting for the vote to take effect, and the board members will be offered the microphone and a chance to explain why they should remain in office, according to Tri-County chief executive Chad Lowder.
