Here's what we know so far about the shooting scare at Broadway at the Beach

Panic spread across Broadway at the Beach during the Fourth of July Firework show.

As fireworks lit up the the night sky, awe was replaced by fear and thousands of people ran for their lives believing there was an active shooter at one of the area's most popular attractions.

A nightmare for many was unfolding in Myrtle Beach.

But, police say there was no active shooter, or even shots fired. It was a fight where someone referenced a gun, sending rumors through the crowd.

“I think it was a domino effect, where everyone heard about it and it spread,” said Karen Chipps, a bartender at Oz nightclub.

Officials with Burroughs & Chapin and Broadway at the Beach have not responded to requests for comment.

'It was just a panic'

Jake Carr was visiting the Myrtle Beach area from Illinois with his three teenage kids, his wife and one of the kid’s girlfriend. They sat on a sidewalk near Yamato Steakhouse to watch the fireworks. Soon after the show started, a crowd ran towards them. The look on their faces was one of panic.

"We just looked at each other, 'Something's not right, let’s go,'” Carr said. “It was just a panic.”

The family hurried through bushes back to their car, where inside they were tuned to a police scanner so they could learn what was happening.

At Paula Dean’s restaurant, Jeff Boswell was eating along with other family as they watched people scramble by the windows. Their server approached and said there were reports of shooting and they needed to stay inside.

“They locked the doors downstairs,” Boswell said.

In the parking lot near the amusement rides, Hannah Queen watched the fireworks with her boyfriend. A crowd ran toward them shouting about the shooting.

“I was freaking out,” Queen said.

They went 100 yards back to the car and tried to leave, but were stuck in traffic. The two asked those walking by about what happened and several said there was active shooter.

“There was like a million cops all over the place,” she said.

'No one was injured as a result of a shooting'

A heavy police presence descended on Broadway at the Beach between 21st Avenue and 29th Avenue. Around 10:18 p.m., officers first reported the incident to dispatchers.

“I got a large amount of people running away from Broadway saying there were gunshots,” an officer says on police radio traffic.

Seconds later an officer says he doesn’t see a shooting, though an off-duty police officer told him someone fired inside the complex. Within a minute, the nearest officers again report that they don’t see anything, but people are fleeing the area.

“I’ve had at least five people stop me with my blue-lights on telling me there’s a shooting by the bridge, send all units towards the bridge,” an officer says on the radio.

Officers also ask to stopped the firework show.

Dozens posted on social media about there being a shooter in the complex, the chaos and people fleeing the area.

Myrtle Beach Police Capt. Joey Crosby quickly released a statement and took to social media to report there was no shooting. The department continues its investigation on Thursday.

Emergency dispatchers received more than 1,200 related calls to 911 in the two hours following the incident.

There were no reports of significant injuries during the panic. Ambulances responded and at least one person was taken to the hospital.

Traffic quickly turned to gridlock as attendees tried to escape in their cars.

“There was not a shooting,” Crosby said. “No one was injured as a result of a shooting. There is no cover up. There was a thorough investigation this morning.

“We are still standing by that this incident resulted as a fight and in that fight, someone mentioned the word gun, and people began to run from the scene which created the confusion and chaos.”