Police: Large fight, no active shooter at Myrtle Beach's Broadway at the Beach

Despite social media and other reports, Myrtle Beach Police said there was no shooting or active shooter at Broadway at the Beach on Wednesday night.
According to Capt. Joey Crosby, officers responded to Broadway at the Beach for a large fight. During the fight, someone in the crowd referenced a gun, which caused people to run.
There was no evidence that shots were fired and it was not an active shooter situation, according to Crosby.
Dozens of people posted on social media about a shooting, reports which police say were inaccurate.
Inder Gill was at Broadway at the Beach with friends and family when the incident started. Gill said he was in a candy store when he saw people flee across the shop. Gill ducked behind a counter where a mother told her her kids to stay down and that there was a shooting.
"There was a lot of panic," Gill said. Later he added, "I was just scared."
Gill said the biggest relief was when he rejoined his family and saw everybody was OK.
