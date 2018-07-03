SCE&G customers could see their bills shrink by August, unless a judge steps in

The average SCE&G residential customer could see a roughly $22 reduction on his or her power bill come August, barring a judge's intervention.
The S.C. Public Service Commission on Tuesday voted to implement the S.C. Legislature's new law to cut SCE&G's electric bills by 15 percent. The law was passed last week to give the utility's 700,000-plus customers about $260 million in relief from power bills that rose as SCE&G embarked upon, then abandoned construction of a nuclear power plant.
"We are going to follow the law," said Joseph Melchers, general counsel for the Public Service Commission.
Commissioners voted unanimously, without debate, to direct the embattled utility to provide one-time rate credits on customer's power bills beginning with the August billing cycle. The credits would be calculated based on each customer's electricity usage and charges during the prior four billing months.
SCE&G has filed a federal lawsuit seeking to block state regulators from following the newly passed law. That law would nearly wipe out the roughly $27-per-month nuclear surcharge SCE&G now charges its average customers for the failed V.C. Summer nuclear construction project.
The law requires the PSC eliminate any nuclear rate hikes after 2010, or roughly 15 percent of SCE&G power bills.
In its lawsuit, SCE&G seeks a judge's ruling that the law is unconstitutional and an injunction blocking the PSC from officially setting the lower rate. SCE&G complains that S.C. lawmakers passed a 2007 law encouraging the V.C. Summer nuclear expansion project and appointed state regulators who approved it, and now wants to punish the utility because the project failed.
SCE&G asserts the rate reduction and other aspects of the new law constitute an unlawful and unconstitutional confiscation of private property and deny the Cayce-based utility the due process required under law.
"SCE&G has asked the court to hear this matter and issue a ruling quickly," spokeswoman Rhonda O'Banion said. "In the meantime, SCE&G is taking necessary steps to comply with the law."
A court docket sets a July 16 deadline for the PSC to respond to SCE&G's request for an injunction, according to online court records.
The other utility involved in V.C. Summer, state-owned Santee Cooper, is not regulated by the PSC and was not affected by last week’s law. Santee Cooper's 2 million customers — those it services directly and indirectly through electric co-ops — have paid more than $530 million in higher bills and face more rate hikes.
Commissioners Tuesday also clarified what Summer-related documents SCE&G can keep secret in an ongoing fight before the PSC over who — SCE&G or its customers — should have to pay for the Summer project's failure.
Environmentalists are seeking the records to bolster their legal case, alleging SCE&G did not wisely spend money while building the project and its customers should be reimbursed the $2 billion in higher rates that they were charged for the useless Summer reactors.
The utility had asked the PSC not to force it to give the public records that it considers confidential under S.C. law.
The Sierra Club and Friends of the Earth argued a hearing officer's order "improperly imposed an unwarranted an overbroad 'gag' or protective order, effectively barring ... access to all further relevant and discoverable evidence."
Commissioner Elliott Elam clarified the protective order applies exclusively to proprietary and confidential material, and allows the environmental groups to question any material deemed confidential.
"At that point, SCE&G would bear the burden of proving to the satisfaction of the Hearing Officer that those materials are appropriately deemed as proprietary or confidential," Elam said. "In summary ... this process is not a 'gag' order; it is a balancing of interests that simply expedites" the process so the environmental groups can make their case to the commission.
Bob Guild, a lawyer for the environmental groups, welcomed the order.
"It was a diplomatic way of granting us the relief we sought," Guild said. "And that is free access to information baring on the question of why this nuclear project failed and who should be responsible for it. ... We believe that secrecy should be the exception rather than the rule."
