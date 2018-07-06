Gov. McMaster talked big on defunding Planned Parenthood. But did he follow through?

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster made good on a campaign promise Friday, when he announced he had vetoed nearly $16 million in health care services in an effort to defund abortion clinics like Planned Parenthood.
"Taxpayer dollars must not directly or indirectly subsidize abortion providers like Planned Parenthood," McMaster told reporters Friday.
"There are a variety of agencies, clinics and medical entities in South Carolina that receive taxpayer funding (that) offer important women's health and family-planning services without performing abortions."
Attacking Planned Parenthood is a popular campaign tactic for Republicans. But critics say the governor's action falls short, leaving some state and federal tax dollars for the abortion provider.
In South Carolina, Planned Parenthood gets less than 1 percent of the state's Medicaid money, which does not fund abortions but health care services that include birth control, testing for sexually transmitted diseases and gynecological exams.
Last year, Planned Parenthood received a total $82,000 of the $42 million paid out to the state's 4,000 health care providers that treat Medicaid patients, according to the state Office of Revenue and Fiscal Affairs.
"It seems (like) an awful political move at this time," said Vicki Ringer, spokeswoman for Planned Parenthood in South Carolina.
The Richland Republican's veto of almost $16 million — of that $2.2 million from S.C. taxpayers — was among 42 vetoes he announced Friday. He also vetoed:
▪ A one-year law that would have removed so-called "other funds" state colleges and universities receive — for example, student fees and television contracts — from being reflected in the state budget. The Governor's Office said the veto was an issue of transparency and that South Carolinians have a right to see how much money state colleges get beyond just state appropriations.
▪ A one-year law that would have created a statewide data system to track and improve the state's workforce outcomes. The Governor's Office called the proposal a "meritorious idea," but said it contained too many loopholes and had accountability issues.
▪ A one-year law that the Governor's Office said would have given preferential adoption treatment to foster parents ahead of family members if a child remained with a foster family for nine months. The state's budget is not the place to do that, he said.
McMaster did, however, leave $54 million in the budget to pay for a new forensics lab for the State Law Enforcement Division and a one-year law that exempts retired police officers from the state's $10,000 earnings cap on working state retirees if those officers return to work as school resource officers.
McMaster's action Friday puts the state's spending plan in effect a week after the Legislature adopted the $8.2 billion general fund budget.
Lawmakers will return this fall to Columbia, where with a two-thirds vote they could decide to override McMaster's vetoes.
McMaster — up for election in November against Democrat James Smith — made the fight against abortion at times a fixture of his gubernatorial campaign. In May, standing in front of a pregnancy crisis center, he noted himself a threat to the abortion provider.
"I'll continue to be a threat until they are gone," he said.
Planned Parenthood is one of roughly 4,000 health-care providers in South Carolina that receive Medicaid reimbursements for services that include birth control prescriptions and testing for sexually transmitted diseases.
The two Planned Parenthood clinics get less than 1 percent of the state's Medicaid money. Since 2015, the abortion provider has received less than $190,000, which includes $82,000 last year, according to the state Office of Revenue and Fiscal Affairs.
Those same providers, including Planned Parenthood, do not get taxpayer dollars to perform abortions — except in cases of rape or incest or where the life of the mother is at risk, exemptions allowed under the federal Hyde Amendment.
In 2015-'16, S.C. taxpayers paid for five abortions — three to save the mother's life and two because the pregnancy resulted from rape or incest. The procedures were done at hospitals, not Planned Parenthood clinics.
