SC Rep. Katie Arrington posts first comments, photo from hospital since fatal car crash

South Carolina State House Rep. Katie Arrington is thanking "family and friends ... for prayers and support" in her first public comments since being seriously injured in a fatal car crash.

The U.S. Congressional candidate posted her appreciation on both Facebook and Twitter as she continues to recover in a Charleston hospital after the June 22 collision.

"Thank you, family and friends from across our beautiful Lowcountry, state, and nation for your prayers and support. Thank you to the incredible EMTs and paramedics, sheriff deputies, and Good Samaritans on the scene for saving Jackie’s and my life," Arrington wrote. "Thank you to the amazing doctors, nurses, physical therapists, and staff at MUSC for your continued care.

"Most importantly, thank you, Heavenly Father, for letting me continue my work on this earth as a mother, grandmother, and public servant."

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Thank you, family and friends from across our beautiful Lowcountry, state, and nation for your prayers and support. pic.twitter.com/CMGJHWQRG0 — Rep. Katie Arrington (@karringtonsc) July 1, 2018

Prior to Sunday's posts, Arrington's campaign manager, Michael Mulé, had been providing updates through her social media accounts. This was the first time Arrington communicated directly.

In the collision, Arrington "sustained a fracture in her back and several broken ribs" and had to "undergo major surgery, including the removal of a portion of her small intestine and a portion of her colon."

She has undergone several surgeries, which Mulé said "went extremely well." Arrington is rehabilitating in the hospital with physical therapy.

SHARE COPY LINK Donald Trump mentioned candidate Katie Arrington, who was injured in a car wreck earlier this week, at a rally for Gov. Henry McMaster's campaign in Columbia, SC.