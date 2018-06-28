Amber Alert canceled for missing 1-year-old North Carolina boy

An Amber Alert was issued Thursday night for a missing 1-year-old North Carolina boy. About an hour later, the alert was canceled.
This is a breaking news update. The previous article is below.
The Haywood County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in the search for the missing child, Jonathan Lee Vaughan.
Vaughan is a 1-year-old white male, and described by the sheriff's office as approximately 2-foot-2, and weighing 30 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.
Authorities say there is one person involved in the abduction — Brittany Nicole Sanford.
The 26-year-old is described by the sheriff's office as a white female who is 5 feet 7 inches, weighs 130 pounds and has brown hair and green eyes.
Sanford was last seen at 825 Russ Avenue, a McDonald's restaurant in Waynesville, N.C., according to the Amber Alert.
It's unknown direction which direction Sanford was traveling, or what is her destination.
Sanford was driving a white 2015 Lexus RX350 with N.C. license tag, number EFN7785.
Anyone with information regarding the abduction is asked to call the Haywood County Sheriffs Office at 828-452-6600, or call 911 or *HP.
Comments