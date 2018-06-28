'His intestines are out,' she told 911 after shooting ex-husband on lawnmower, SC cops say

Law enforcement arrived to find the South Carolina man in the back yard of his home. He was unresponsive, suffering from gun-shot wounds and declared dead at the scene, live5news.com reported.

Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers said Darren Elmore was "operating a riding lawnmower in the backyard on June 26" when the 42-year-old was shot twice, according to The Times and Democrat.

The shooter was his ex-wife, Ella LaQuarles Harrison-Elmore, authorities say, abcnews4.com reported.

Brouthers said the Reevesville woman fatally shot her ex after an argument, according to The Post and Courier.

And in an affidavit from the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office, Harrison-Elmore confessed to the shooting, abcnews4.com said.





The affidavit also reported that a witness heard Harrison-Elmore say she "was going to kill the victim then provided verbal admittance that she had shot the victim,” according to The Times and Democrat.

Harrison-Elmore was the person who alerted law enforcement to the shooting, telling the 911 dispatcher that "she was arguing with her ex-husband, that he had a shotgun in another room and that he had threatened her with it earlier," The Post and Courier reported.

After telling the 911 dispatcher that Elmore was not moving, Harrison-Elmore said "his intestines are out,” according to The Times and Democrat.

The 29-year-old was found by law enforcement at a neighbor's house and arrested, counton2.com reported.

Harrison-Elmore was charged with murder and taken to the Dorchester County Detention Center, abcnews4.com reported.