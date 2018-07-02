Here's where to buy lottery tickets in SC if you want to bring home the big bucks

Helpful Hints
Updated on June 28, 2018.
This databases contains the names of convenience stores which sold lottery tickets worth $10,000 or more, which city and county they're located in, the value of winning tickets and the date at which prize money for the tickets was claimed.
Why do we publish this data? The South Carolina Education Lottery is funded by its players through ticket sales. Money that isn't paid out through winning tickets or used to keep the games operational go into a collage scholarship fund. On top of doing our part to possibly help bolster reader's odds of winning, the data published her is part of the public record and serve the public interest.
Search tips: For best results, search by city or county name by typing the entire name ("Goose Creek" not "Goose".) You can also limit your search by store name, game or winning amounts. Be sure to use the dollar sigh ($) and appropriate commas if searching by winning amount ("$1,000,000" not "$1 million" or "1000000".) Results are returned by date. Note that results are returned in 1000-record increments but all records matching your search terms will be available. To reduce the number of results pages, keep your search parameters specific (for example, limit results to certain counties/ cities or by game.)
How old is the data and where does it come from? The data was provided to The State June 27 as part of a Freedom of Information Act request to the S.C. Education Lottery Commission. Entries date back to November 2008.
