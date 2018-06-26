The latest: Democratic 7th District race runoff results

With vote totals now final in South Carolina's 7th District, state Rep. Robert Williams seems to have narrowly defeated Mal Hyman in the Democratic race 51 to 49 percent.
Williams's lead in the unofficial vote total is less than 500 votes.
Williams, a member of the S.C. House representing Darlington, came first in the primary two weeks ago. Hyman is a Coker College professor and the 2016 nominee in the 7th District.
Williams will go on to face GOP Rep. Tom Rice in November. Rice, of Myrtle Beach, has represented the district since it was created in 2012.
