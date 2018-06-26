The latest: Democratic 2nd District race runoff results

Final results in Tuesday's primary show Sean Carrigan leading Annabelle Robertson 53 percent to 47 percent in the Democratic race for the 2nd District nomination.
The unofficial results are a reversal of where the two candidates were two weeks earlier, after the first round of the primary on June 12.
Robertson, an attorney, came in first in the primary with 42 percent of the vote, while Carrigan, a real estate agent and former Army recruiter, came in close behind with 40 percent.
The winner of the contest faces Republican Rep. Joe Wilson in November. Wilson has represented the district since 2001.
Comments