SC public school teachers expected to get a pay raise this year. Here's how much

S.C. House and Senate budget negotiators have worked out a deal to give teachers a 1-percent pay raise and let retired police officers come back to work as school resource officers.
That same compromise, reached late Tuesday and signed Wednesday morning, includes spending $54 million on a new forensics lab for the State Law Enforcement Division. However, it does not include the state Senate's $20 million proposal to pay for sorely needed renovations at the state's colleges and universities.
The spending is part of the state's proposed budget for the fiscal year that starts July 1. The General Assembly still must approve that roughly $8 billion general fund budget, which, at the latest, could happen Thursday.
Lawmakers returned to Columbia Wednesday for a special two-day session to take up the budget and legislation related to the $9 billion nuclear fallout from the V.C. Summer plant in Fairfield County.
Once the Legislature adopts the budget, Gov. Henry McMaster has five working days — excluding Sunday — to issue any vetoes of spending in the state's budget. Legislators are expected to return to Columbia in September to sustain or override those vetoes.
