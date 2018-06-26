Newcomer Garvin wins Democratic runoff against Rep. McEachern for SC State House seat

Newcomer Kambrell Garvin claimed the Democratic nomination Tuesday for House District 77 in northern Richland County, unseating a decadelong incumbent.
Garvin — a 26-year-old Columbia native and former Colleton County schoolteacher — beat Rep. Joe McEachern, who for 10 years held the State House seat that stretches north from Interstate 20 to the Fairfield County line.
"I feel good. I feel great," the University of South Carolina law student said Tuesday.
Garvin said Tuesday's win was an indication that District 77 voters were ready for new representation in the State House.
McEachern, the former chairman of Richland County Council, said he was disappointed with Tuesday's result but said he wished Garvin well.
"It's disappointing," McEachern said, adding, "but I'll always work for my community."
Garvin faces Libertarian candidate Justin Bishop in November.
Calhoon wins runoff to succeed Atwater
Paula Rawl Calhoon won Tuesday's GOP runoff to succeed state Rep. Todd Atwater for the House District 87 seat in central Lexington County.
Calhoon — a former Lexington District 1 teacher and staff researcher for the state Senate — beat Todd Carnes, a Lexington Town Council member and general manager of Southern Med Pediatrics.
"It's been a long time of campaigning, but it's worth it when family and friends come together," Calhoon said Tuesday.
Past Tuesday, Calhoon said she plans to spend some time with family and write hundreds of thank-you cards.
"I still haven't had a honeymoon yet," joked Calhoon, who is married to former 11th Circuit Solicitor Donnie Myers.
Carnes congratulated Calhoon on her win Tuesday.
"It was a solid, hard-fought campaign. We just came up a little short," he said. "She (Calhoon) worked diligently throughout this thing."
Calhoon will face Democrat Diane Summers in November.
SC State House races
Democratic and GOP runoffs for two State House seats.
District 77 (9 of 18 precincts reporting)
Kambrell Garvin: 712 votes
Joe McEachern (i): 255 votes
District 87 (16 of 16 precincts reporting)
Paula Rawl Calhoon: 2,889 votes
Todd Carnes: 2,501 votes
