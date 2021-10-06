NC’s energy bill is sailing through the legislature. Here’s it’s potential impact

Legislation that would require Duke Energy to cut greenhouse gas emissions is moving quickly in the NC General Assembly. Solar panels, like the one shown here, would be part of the utility’s plan to shift away from coal-fired power.

Comprehensive legislation that sets greenhouse gas reductions for North Carolina’s power sector appears set to sail to Gov. Roy Cooper’s desk.

Wednesday, the Senate voted 42-7 in favor of a compromise version of House Bill 951, struck between Cooper’s office and Republican leaders of the Senate. Next, the bill will head to the House for a vote before being sent to Cooper.

Since the compromise legislation was announced late last week, its potential costs and benefits have been the topic of much conversation. On one hand, it would turn greenhouse gas targets that Cooper set in his Clean Energy Plan into law while also requiring the N.C. Utilities Commission to consider affordability and reliability when deciding how Duke Energy, the state’s dominant utility, achieves those goals.

But there have also been concerns among energy justice advocates and some Democrats that passing the bill would lead to rake hikes without providing protections to the people most impacted by them.

Sen. DeAndrea Salvador, a Charlotte Democrat, said passage of the bill is necessary to improve air quality, a reference to the communities around coal-fired power plants that would likely retire in order to meet greenhouse gas reductions of 70% from 2005 levels by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2050.

But, Salvador said, it will be important for advocates to continue working with the N.C. Utilities Commission as it makes rules, particularly in order to protect those who struggle to pay their energy bills.

“I am personally committed to holding us accountable and seeing the ongoing efforts through completion in a way that aims for sustainable, reliable, affordable energy for all,” Salvador said.

Does the bill protect low-income customers?

During a Senate committee meeting on Tuesday, Sen. Paul Newton, a Cabarrus County Republican, outlined nine ways that he believes House Bill 951 protects Duke’s lowest-income customers.

Among those, Newton maintained, were a program where utilities can pay for home improvements that will improve energy efficiency and customers can use their energy savings over time to pay them back; the requirement that the Utilities Commission consider the “least cost” path when approving Duke’s carbon reduction plans; and jobs created by companies meeting their clean energy standards.

“We care about the impact to low-income customers,” Newton told the Senate Rules Committee on Wednesday. “That is not a partisan issue, we both care about that. We do not and cannot allow the poor to be hurt as we reduce carbon in North Carolina.”

But energy justice advocates maintain that the protections cited by Newton fail to protect those struggling to keep the lights on.

Al Ripley of the N.C. Justice Center has been one of the most prominent voices on the matter, speaking in front of each of the three Senate committees that approved the bill.

Ripley has previously challenged the home-improvement program, saying it won’t work because many low-income utility customers rent their homes and cannot install installation or make similar repairs covered by the program. Similarly, Ripley has said, some customers may be living in homes that simply need too many repairs for the utility to make them work from an economic standpoint.

Ripley had concerns about each of Newton’s other points, including the senator’s contention that requiring the N.C. Utilities Commission to consider the cheapest path to carbon reductions would protect customers. In addition to the price of changes, Ripley said, the bill calls for the commission to consider “the adequacy and reliability” of the existing grid in moving away from coal. Ripley said that could lead to upgrades to the utility grid and energy transmission that are not the cheapest options available.

“The way the least-cost provisions are designed, it requires other elements that will actually not lead to the least-cost outcomes,” Ripley said.

Several Senate Democrats who spoke about the bill on Wednesday said it does not go far enough in protecting low-income utility customers.

Sen. Don Davis, a Greenville Democrat, recounted a recent conversation with a constituent who was expressing concerns about a hole in the floor of their rental home. Davis, who voted against the bill, said there are simply too many people struggling with utility payments and called on his colleagues to come back and pass stronger legislation protecting those customers.

“We can all agree the rates are going to increase,” Davis said. “That’s inevitable, irregardless, and there are people with holes in their floors on the other end of this. Those are their living conditions.”

Who will decide how Duke reduces carbon?

A bipartisan group of legislators on Wednesday touted House Bill 951’s greenhouse gas reduction benefits, saying it represents much-needed progress toward cleaning up the state’s power generation.

“The bill that is before you today is one of the strongest energy policies in the country,” said Sen. Mike Woodard, a Durham Democrat.

But opponents of the legislation are worried that it could place Duke Energy on the same footing as the Utilities Commission, particularly regarding whether the carbon reduction plan is adjusted when it is reviewed every two years. The clause in question states, “The Carbon Plan shall be reviewed every two years and may be adjusted as necessary in the determination of the Commission and the electric public utilities.”

To Ripley and other opponents of the legislation, that means that Duke would have equal say into any adjustments as the state’s Utilities Commission.

“Every third grader in North Carolina could tell you what that sentence said, there is no ambiguity,” Ripley said.

During the Senate Rules Committee hearing on Wednesday, though, Newton said the intent is to leave the Utilities Commission — not Duke — in charge of the reduction plan.

“The commission is the ultimate determiner of whether the plan gets adjusted,” Newton said.

This story was produced with financial support from 1Earth Fund, in partnership with Journalism Funding Partners, as part of an independent journalism fellowship program. The N&O maintains full editorial control of the work.