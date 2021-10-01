NC Republican leaders, Gov. Cooper reach compromise on controversial energy bill

Two bills under consideration in the N.C. House address the state’s clean energy future. Supporters say House Bill 951 would transform the state’s energy future. Opponents say it gives too few people a voice in what the grid would look like. House Bill 611 calls for a study to reexamine how the wholesale electricity market is set up. AP

Duke Energy would be able to lock in rate increases over a three-year period according to a compromise N.C. Senate Republicans and Gov. Roy Cooper struck this week on a piece of controversial energy legislation.

A revised version of House Bill 951, which currently sits in Senate committee, would allow Duke to request as much as 4% increases in each of the second and third years of a multi-year rate-making process.

Currently, rates are established one year at a time.

Changes to the legislation include bringing power sector greenhouse gas reduction targets in line with the goals that Cooper established in his Clean Energy Plan — a 70% reduction in greenhouse gases from 2005 levels and carbon neutrality by 2050.

If the legislation is approved, the N.C. Utilities Commission will regulate how Duke reaches those goals via carbon reduction plans that the utility would introduce every two years, starting in 2022.

The Utilities Commission would be able to extend those targets if the delays are due to permitting or grid modifications necessitated by the construction of a nuclear power plant or wind farm.

The bill is expected to move through committees next week and receive a floor vote in the Senate on Thursday. Due to the changes, the House would also need to approve the revised legislation.

“I haven’t seen the language yet, but the discussions that I have had, it looks like a lot of concerns that our caucus had have been addressed in this bill,” said Republican House Majority leader John Bell, of Goldsboro.

House Bill 951 generated criticism when it was introduced earlier this year after a small group of stakeholders and House Republicans negotiated the legislation behind closed doors.

In response to the initial bill, environmental groups raised concerns about legislative prescriptions for how Duke should replace the power generation from some coal power plants that will be retired by 2030, especially because those solutions included the construction of natural gas-fired power plants that release methane. Methane is a very strong, short-lasting greenhouse gas.

Business groups also opposed the original legislation, with textile manufacturers and some of the state’s largest companies saying it would mean debilitating rate hikes and could cause some businesses to leave the state.

This story was produced with financial support from 1Earth Fund, in partnership with Journalism Funding Partners, as part of an independent journalism fellowship program. The N&O maintains full editorial control of the work.