Bluegrass makes triumphant return to downtown Raleigh as pandemic continues its haunt

At the first pluck of a banjo string, feet started tapping, hands slapped thighs and a parking lot full of bluegrass fans sipped noontime beers with a grin — all unthinkable pleasures one year ago.

The 2021 IBMA World of Bluegrass street festival returned to downtown Raleigh on Friday, rebounding after COVID-19 reduced it to an all-virtual jamboree in 2020.

By midday, more than 300 spectators had crowded around one of four free outdoor stages for the chance to hear Chatham Rabbits in-person. Dozens already owned the band’s T-shirts because the Siler City husband-and-wife duo spent much of last year touring the state in their van and utility trailer, playing socially distant neighborhood shows with solar-power equipment.

“Is that good for you, crowd?” called Sarah Osborne McCombie from the stage. “One of the things I missed in the pandemic, especially in the beginning when we were trapped inside watching ‘Tiger King’ in our pajamas — my favorite thing about playing music is meeting people.”

While COVID-19 has eased enough to allow mask-free outdoor crowds, which looked to easily move into the thousands over a mild October weekend, the pandemic’s warning bells mingled with the whining of fiddles. In the festival’s early hours, at least, fans danced by themselves.

“It’s going to be awhile,” said fan Sue Edmonson. “I still believe a lot of people want to rush it. Just so we get everyone to cooperate. Saturday is going to be crazy.”

The IBMA required proof of vaccination at all of its ticketed shows, including the headliners at Red Hat Amphitheater. And any of the indoor events require a mask.

The festival spread out over more downtown territory than it has in years past, and fans appreciated the extra space to reduce crowding. A vaccination tent stood ready off Lenoir Street near the stands selling barbecue sauce.

“Do it for live music,” urged D. Reid Wilson, secretary for the NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. “Do it for more festivals.”

For Bill Wenner, a downtown retiree sporting a mohawk and Converse All-Stars, Friday’s Chatham Rabbits show marked his second venture into music festivals since the pandemic’s worst days, having just come from one in Virginia.

“I love it,” he said, “especially after last year being canceled. I mean, I get it. But it’s nice to be outside. I’m vaccinated. I trust other people, I guess. But being outside is nice. I’m not going to anything inside.”

As he spoke, fans walked past with wagons full of children, walking Dalmatians and Great Danes, shading themselves under umbrellas or carrying trays from the Redneck BBQ Lab food truck.

From the stage, Chatham Rabbits’ Austin McCombie recalled playing more than 100 neighborhood shows last year after every live appearance got canceled.

“We were like a musical food truck in 2020,” he said. “Sarah likes to say we were a musical Jehovah’s Witness.”

If the numbers keep falling, and the pleas for vaccination are heeded, they won’t need a van in 2022. Fans can keep coming to them.

If you go

For information, go to worldofbluegrass.org.

Anyone attending a ticketed event will have to show proof of their COVID-19 vaccine. That includes main stage events at Red Hat Amphitheater. Children under 12 will not be allowed to attend ticketed and registered events.

Masks are required for all indoor events and encouraged outdoors.

Here is Saturday’s Red Hat Amphitheater schedule.

4 p.m. The Gina Furtado Project

4:55 p.m. The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys

6 p.m. Jerry Douglass, Odessa Settles & Edgar Meyer

7:30 p.m. Steep Canyon Rangers

9:30 p.m. Yonder Mountain String Band

The IBMA is offering a free virtual music pass at worldofbluegrass.org/tickets.

