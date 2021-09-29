Two charged after North Carolina woman found dead in home

Two people have been charged in the death of a woman whose body was found inside her home in North Carolina, police said.

Winston-Salem police said in a news release on Monday that officers responded to a home that morning to check on Michele Ruth Lowder, 45, after she failed to show up for work. When officers arrived, they found Lowder dead inside.

Police didn't say how Lowder died. Her death was the 26th homicide of 2021 in Winston-Salem.

Also, police discovered that Lowder's vehicle had been stolen. Officers found it with a suspect inside who tried to flee on foot but was apprehended after a brief chase, the news release said. A second suspect was found at a local hotel, police said.

Police arrested Tyree Lashauna Mosby, 18, who they said had recently fled from Pennsylvania where he's wanted on an attempted murder charge. Officers also arrested Alexis Olacia Knox, 19, identified as an acquaintance of Mosby's.

Mosby and Knox are being held without bond, and it's not known if they have attorneys.