North Carolina

Officials: Football hiding drugs found near prison fence

The Associated Press

HOFFMAN, N.C.

Corrections officers at a North Carolina prison found a football filled with drugs near a prison fence last week, officials said.

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety said in a news release that staffers at Morrison Correctional Institution in Hoffman spotted a football in an odd location, news outlets report. The football was between the inner and outer fences of the prison.

Crews grabbed the ball and took it apart. Inside they found tobacco, marijuana and crystal meth, officials said.

Investigators said they were able to link the failed delivery to an offender serving time at the prison.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

North Carolina

North Carolina mom, 2 daughters have all claimed fair crowns

September 27, 2021 9:10 AM

North Carolina

North Carolina woman wounded when suspects fire into house

September 27, 2021 9:07 AM

North Carolina

Raleigh police make arrest in fatal shooting

September 27, 2021 9:07 AM

North Carolina

2 men wounded in early morning Raleigh shooting

September 27, 2021 9:07 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service