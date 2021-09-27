North Carolina mom, 2 daughters have all claimed fair crowns

History was made at Lee Regional Fair with this year’s Miss Lee Regional Fair Queen selection becoming the third person in her family to have achieve that title.

Macy Faulk, 18, was crowned Miss Lee Regional Fair on Sept. 17 at the fair becoming the the third in the Faulk family to do so. In 2017 her older sister, Abby, won and their mother, Shelly, started the trend, winning the title in 1991.

Shelly Faulk said she is proud of her daughters’ achievements and they were never coerced to compete in this pageant or others.

“It’s one of those things where I would have supported them if they didn’t want to be in a pageant and I would have been fine with that too,” she said.

Abby decided to become involved in the pageant because she didn’t want to miss out on the opportunity.

“It was my senior year in high school and I wanted to get involved in everything I could,” she said. “I knew these opportunities wouldn’t be available when I graduated.”

She said both her daughters had what it took to succeed.

“Both of them have confidence,” Shelly said. “They are well spoken. Those parts were always with them. I give them the credit.”

“They are really good girls and I’m proud of them for that,” she said. “Seeing my younger sister go through the pageant process brought back memories.”

For Macy the stories her mother shared and watching her sister fulfill her duties as the pageant winner inspired her to do it as well.

“They were definitely encouraging,” she said. “It was just a much of a big deal for them than it was for me.”

At the end of the pageant when her name was called the Faulk pageant trio was solidified.

“It (pageant) was definitely nerve racking but I was supper excited,” she said. “I met the other girls and we became friends.”

“It feels good,” she said about winning. “All weekend I felt on top of the world.”

“I’m just excited to serve and serve alongside the Lions Club,” she said.

She hopes in the future there will be more Faulks to carry on the tradition of participating in pageants at Lee Regional Fair. She said they only have a brother left in the family and doesn’t think he would be interested.

Abby Faulk, 21, said she is proud of her younger sister and mother’s accomplishments. She applied to be a part of the pageant because she just wanted to give it a try and believed it would be a good experience for her and it was.

“It was a good opportunity to make connections in the community,” she said. “It’s been a good life skill and learning to communicate with people in the community.”

She said when her sister wanted to give it a try she and her mother were there to help her and they did the same for her.

“When I think about the actual crowning experience,” she said. “It was kind of an out of body experience. It didn’t seem real for a few days. It took a minute to sink in.”

While some think pageants are outdated, Abby said she learned a lot from the experience.

“Everybody has a different opinion on it,” she said. “I think it’s a very empowering thing. If someone came up to me and say they were interested in it I would 100 percent promote it.”

“I think that it lived up to the hype,” Macy said about the recent pageant.“It was a good night. I think there is even more to come.”

Macy attends Southern Lee High School and will graduate next year. She wants to study marketing and become a real estate agent. Her sister, Abby, will be graduating from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in the spring to become dental hygienist.

Their mother said she is proud of the women they are becoming and Lee County Fair pageant will be a bright spot for them to think about for years to come.

“We’re definitely humble about it,” she said. “I don’t want to be seen any differently but I think it’s pretty neat.”

“I don’t know if it has been done for and that it will happen again, but I feel good about it.”