North Carolina

North Carolina man arrested on multiple sex charges

The Associated Press

LUMBERTON, N.C.

A North Carolina man has been arrested on sex charges and failing to notify officials of a change in his online identity as a sex offender, a sheriff’s office says.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s office says in a news release that Charles E. Richards, 22, of Parkton was arrested on Friday. Richards is formally charged with four counts of indecent liberties with a child who was under the age of 16. Richards is also charged with a felony probation violation.

Richards is being held in the Robeson County jail under a $1 million secured bond for the sex offense charges. Richards was not given a bond for a probation violation. It's not known if he has an attorney.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

National

Tropical Storm Odette slogs offshore of mid-Atlantic coast

September 18, 2021 10:12 AM

National

Tropical Storm Odette slogs offshore of mid-Atlantic coast

September 18, 2021 10:10 AM

National

Former Delaware pastor found liable for child sexual abuse

September 18, 2021 10:07 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service