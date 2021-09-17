North Carolina

Man arrested for splashing deputy with paint thinner

The Associated Press

DURHAM, N.C.

Charges have been filed against a North Carolina man who authorities say splashed a deputy with paint thinner, a sheriff's office said.

The Durham County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that deputies responding to a domestic dispute ordered two men to end their argument late Wednesday night. According to the news release, Derek Anthony Simmons, 26, picked up a small can of paint thinner and threw it at the car belonging to the person he was arguing with.

The paint thinner splashed into the deputies’ eyes, mouth and nose, as well as onto his arms and service uniform. the news release said. Emergency personnel arrived and treated the deputy at the scene.

Simmons was charged with assault on a government official and released from jail on an unsecured bond. It's not known if he has an attorney.

