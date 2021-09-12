North Carolina

NC sheriff: 9-year-old in critical condition after shooting

The Associated Press

PEMBROKE, N.C.

A 9-year-old girl was critically injured after being shot in southeastern North Carolina along with her mother, authorities said Sunday.

Robeson County sheriff's deputies responding Saturday night to a report of two people being shot while traveling in a vehicle in Pembroke found the mother and child with gunshot wounds, according to the sheriff's office.

The child's medical condition was listed as critical after being taken to an unnamed medical center, the sheriff's office said in a news release it posted online. Her mother was treated for non life-threatening injuries.

​Investigators were conducting interviews and have persons of interest in the case, the sheriff's office said.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

National

Lucky cat: Falling feline gets saved at Miami football game

September 12, 2021 7:28 PM

North Carolina

Police: North Carolina man shot on front porch has died

September 12, 2021 7:25 PM

North Carolina

NC driver facing murder charge following 11-year-old’s death

September 12, 2021 7:23 PM

National

NC’s highest court: Felons who registered recently can vote

September 12, 2021 7:13 PM

Business

Authorities: 2 workers at eastern North Carolina plant die

September 12, 2021 5:46 PM

National Politics

Police: 2nd man charged in 3-year-old’s shooting death in NC

September 12, 2021 1:02 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service