Father drowns trying to save son at North Carolina beach

A North Carolina father has drowned after trying to save his son from a tidal current, police said Wednesday.

The Wrightsville Beach Police Department said in a news release that Bhou Soutthivong and his family were visiting from Hickory and were fishing at the south end of the beach on Sept. 4. Police said Soutthivong's son went swimming and was being pulled away from the shore by the current.

Police said Soutthivong tried to help his son and also was pulled away from shore. The son was rescued by a kayaker who reacted to the scene. Soutthivong was pulled out of the water onto a charter boat where efforts to resuscitate him began as he was being taken to a U.S. Coast Guard station. Coast Guard personnel, Wrightsville Beach Ocean Rescue and emergency workers continued CPR for approximately 45 minutes before Soutthivong was pronounced dead, police said.

The drowning at Wrightsville Beach was not related to Hurricane Larry, said Steve Pfaff of the National Weather Service office in Wilmington. The weather service said swells from Larry, which on Wednesday was centered southeast of Bermuda, will impact North Carolina beaches and make conditions particularly hazardous through Saturday.