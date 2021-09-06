Authorities: Prison inmate in NC dies of apparent suicide

Authorities in North Carolina are investigating after they say that a prison inmate died from an apparent suicide.

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety said in a news release that the man died Sunday at Scotland Correctional Institution in Laurinburg.

The man who died was identified as Tyler Lanier, 26. Authorities said he was found unresponsive in his cell around 9:30 p.m.

First responders from the prison and local paramedics performed lifesaving measures, the news release said. But Lanier was pronounced dead at about 10:00 p.m.

NCDPS said that it's conducting an investigation and that local law enforcement is investigating as well.

The department said that Lanier was serving a 12-year sentence for robbery with a dangerous weapon. He was admitted to prison on December 2016.