Teen fired shots into football crowd, left for Outer Banks family vacation, police say

Members of a U.S. Marshal’s fugitive task force on Friday arrested a Virginia teenager accused of shooting two other teens after a high school football game and then leaving with his family for a vacation on the Outer Banks.

On Facebook Saturday, the Prince William County (Virginia) Police Department posted news of the 17-year-old male juvenile’s arrest.

A 15-year-old boy was shot in his lower body, and a bullet grazed a 14-year-old girl’s foot, police said. Neither victim knew the teen accused in the shooting, according to the police department.

Citing police, OBX Today reported Saturday that the teen left with his family for the vacation in Nags Head after the shooting.

The suspect was involved in an Aug. 27 fight between two groups at Freedom High School in Woodbridge, Virginia, according to police. The victims were in a separate crowd not involved in the fight, police said.

The fight and shooting happened in a parking lot after Freedom’s game against Brooke Point High School was called in the third quarter due to weather, OBX Today reported.

Police posted that they charged the 17-year-old juvenile from Woodbridge with aggravated malicious wounding, attempted aggravated malicious wounding, robbery, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, discharging a firearm in a public place and assault by mob.

The juvenile awaits extradition, police said. His court date is pending, according to the Prince William County Police Department .