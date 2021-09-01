13 concepts schools couldn’t ‘promote’ under NC’s anti-Critical Race Theory bill

Rep. Destin Hall speaks in favor of HB 324 during debate on the the House floor on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 in Raleigh, N.C. rwillett@newsobserver.com

During heated and at times emotional debate over the anti-Critical Race Theory bill passed by the North Carolina state legislature, Republican supporters repeatedly asked Democratic opponents to focus on the language in the bill itself.

House Bill 324, titled “Ensuring Dignity and Nondiscrimination/Schools,” passed both the House and Senate completely along party lines, with all Republicans for and all Democrats against. All the African American senators and representatives of the General Assembly are Democrats.

While the bill itself does not use the phrase “Critical Race Theory,” that is how lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have described the bill. Critical Race Theory is a “scholarly framework that describes how race, class, gender, and sexuality organize American life,” according to the UNC-Chapel Hill history department. Republicans nationally have criticized it as anti-American, while many schools say they’re not using it in the curriculum but say they are trying to be more culturally responsive and target systemic bias, The News & Observer has reported.

Here is the list of 13 things that public schools shall not “promote,” according to the bill text. “Promote” is defined in the bill as compelling students, teachers, administrators or other school employees to affirm or profess belief in these described concepts:

1. “One race or sex is inherently superior to another race or sex.”

2. “An individual, solely by virtue of his or her race or sex, is inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive.”

3. “An individual should be discriminated against or receive adverse treatment solely or partly because of his or her race or sex.”

4. “An individual’s moral character is necessarily determined by his or her race or sex.”

5. “An individual, solely by virtue of his or her race or sex, bears responsibility for actions committed in the past by other members of the same race or sex.”

6. “Any individual, solely by virtue of his or her race or sex, should feel discomfort, guilt, anguish, or any other form of psychological distress.”

7. “A meritocracy is inherently racist or sexist.”

8. “The United States was created by members of a particular race or sex for the purpose of oppressing members of another race or sex.”

9. “The United States government should be violently overthrown.”

10. “Particular character traits, values, moral or ethical codes, privileges, or beliefs should be ascribed to a race or sex or to an individual because of the individual’s race or sex.”

11. “The rule of law does not exist, but instead is a series of power relationships and struggles among racial or other groups.”

12. “All Americans are not created equal and are not endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, including life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.”

13. “Governments should deny to any person within the government’s jurisdiction the equal protection of the law.”

The bill also requires schools to notify the Department of Public Instruction and post on its school website the curriculum, reading lists, workshops and training as well as any contracts with speakers and diversity trainers.

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to veto the bill that was sent to his desk on Wednesday.

