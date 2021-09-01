North Carolina

North Carolina high school on lockdown after shooting on campus, cops say

Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, is on lockdown after a shooting on campus, according to local law enforcement.
A high school in central North Carolina is on lockdown after a shooting Wednesday, according to police.

The shooting occurred at Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem, the Winston-Salem Police Department said in a tweet just after 1 p.m. Mount Tabor is about 83 miles northeast of Charlotte.

It’s the second shooting this week at a North Carolina high school after a student was injured Monday in Wilmington.

Police urged parents of students at Mount Tabor High School not to come to the school.

In a statement on Facebook, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said law enforcement had secured the campus and were “doing everything possible to keep students safe.”

Students were being taken to Robinhood Family YMCA to be picked up.

