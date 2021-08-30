Want $100 for getting the COVID vaccine in North Carolina? Your time is running out.

Tuesday is the last day to earn $100 in North Carolina for getting getting vaccinated against COVID-19, as the state looks to other avenues in its continued fight to contain the spreading delta variant.

The state’s Summer Card incentive program previously offered $25 cards to those 18 or older getting their first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

But the state increased those incentives to $100 on Aug. 4 to further drive vaccination rates.

In a press release Monday, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said that change saw “notable increases in demand” among some vaccine providers, with several running out of their card supply in a single day.

Providers also saw increases in recipients of the cards rise as much as 98% compared to the week before, DHHS said.

Cards with a $25 value were also awarded to those who drove people to get their first shots.

The News & Observer has asked DHHS for data on how many cards were distributed across the duration of the program.

How to get a card before the program ends.

The $100 cards are offered through Tuesday, meaning those seeking one will still be able to get them at participating locations.

If you have not received a COVID-19 vaccine and want to get a $100 card, see the NCDHHS COVID-19 Vaccine Incentives website at covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines/covid-19-vaccine-incentives for a list of locations.

When you find a local provider on the site’s map that is open Monday or Tuesday, click the “Register Here” link.

Most of the participating providers offer walk-in vaccinations, and some offer online appointments, according to DHHS. You can also call the Help Center at 888-675-4567 for assistance in finding a participating site.

For more information on how to get and use your $100 card, see here: https://bit.ly/3gNntTj.

New vaccine strategies to come, as COVID spreads in NC.

DHHS said Monday it will continue implementing new strategies to help people get vaccinated, but did not provide specific details about what those would entail.

The state has given out four $1 million prizes to winners of a vaccine lottery as well as three $125,000 scholarships to those who are 12 to 17. Vaccinations are not yet available for people younger than 12.

Hospitalizations reached a pandemic high in North Carolina earlier this month, as deaths from the virus in August more than tripled those in July, The N&O reported.

Health officials have urged the public to get vaccinated in order to slow the rapid spread of the delta variant.

“As the more contagious Delta variant of the virus is spreading across North Carolina, people should get vaccinated now to protect themselves and their communities,” NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said in the Monday release. “With record numbers of people needing ICU care, do not wait to vaccinate.”