North Carolina
Student shot at NC high school, officials say. ‘Not an active shooter situation’
A North Carolina high school is on lockdown and at least one student was injured after a shooting Monday, according to reports from officials and local media outlets.
Deputies are on the scene at New Hanover High School in Wilmington “due to a shooting,” the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post just after noon. Students were being evacuated to nearby Williston Middle School.
“Parents will need to pick up their children from the MLK Center once the school has done an accurate headcount,” the sheriff’s office said.
New Hanover County Schools confirmed the incident in a series of tweets around 12:30 p.m.
“New Hanover High School students and staff have been escorted to Williston Middle School by the Sheriff’s Department after a shooting on the campus of New Hanover High School,” the district said. “The Sheriff’s office has confirmed this is NOT an active shooter situation.”
Officials said students at both schools aren’t being released to their families yet.
Law enforcement arrived at 11:25 a.m. after “an altercation on the ‘catwalk’ that connects the campus areas on the north and south side of Market St.,” according to NPR member station WHQR.
One student was shot and was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center, WWAY reported, citing New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Jerry Brewer.
The shooter is not in custody but the public is not believed to be in danger, according to WHQR and WWAY. It wasn’t immediately clear if the shooter is also a student.
A video obtained by Port City Daily appears to show a fight break out on the catwalk before the shooting occurred.
Comments