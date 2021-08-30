North Carolina

Student shot at NC high school, officials say. ‘Not an active shooter situation’

At least one student was injured Monday in a shooting at New Hanover High School in Wilmington, North Carolina, according to law enforcement and school officials.
At least one student was injured Monday in a shooting at New Hanover High School in Wilmington, North Carolina, according to law enforcement and school officials. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A North Carolina high school is on lockdown and at least one student was injured after a shooting Monday, according to reports from officials and local media outlets.

Deputies are on the scene at New Hanover High School in Wilmington “due to a shooting,” the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post just after noon. Students were being evacuated to nearby Williston Middle School.

“Parents will need to pick up their children from the MLK Center once the school has done an accurate headcount,” the sheriff’s office said.

New Hanover County Schools confirmed the incident in a series of tweets around 12:30 p.m.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“New Hanover High School students and staff have been escorted to Williston Middle School by the Sheriff’s Department after a shooting on the campus of New Hanover High School,” the district said. “The Sheriff’s office has confirmed this is NOT an active shooter situation.”

Officials said students at both schools aren’t being released to their families yet.

Law enforcement arrived at 11:25 a.m. after “an altercation on the ‘catwalk’ that connects the campus areas on the north and south side of Market St.,” according to NPR member station WHQR.

One student was shot and was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center, WWAY reported, citing New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Jerry Brewer.

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

The shooter is not in custody but the public is not believed to be in danger, according to WHQR and WWAY. It wasn’t immediately clear if the shooter is also a student.

A video obtained by Port City Daily appears to show a fight break out on the catwalk before the shooting occurred.

Profile Image of Hayley Fowler
Hayley Fowler
Hayley Fowler is a reporter at The Charlotte Observer covering breaking and real-time news across North and South Carolina. She has a journalism degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and previously worked as a legal reporter in New York City before joining the Observer in 2019.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Celebrities

Hallmark movies are a staple of a NC city’s film industry

August 30, 2021 1:18 PM

Celebrities

Hallmark movies key in a big year for N.C. film production

August 30, 2021 1:16 PM

North Carolina

Police investigating fatal shooting on I-85 in Charlotte

August 30, 2021 1:15 PM

National Politics

Statewide alcohol law enforcement operation yields arrests

August 30, 2021 12:57 PM

National Politics

NC sheriff’s office: Student shot at school, shooter sought

August 30, 2021 12:54 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service