NC Christian blogger John Pavlovitz is optimistic about upcoming brain tumor surgery

John Pavlovitz, the Wake Forest pastor, activist and darling of the religious left, announced he will undergo surgery for what is likely a benign brain tumor.

Pavlovitz, author of “If God is Love, Don’t Be a Jerk,” detailed his diagnosis on his Twitter account Thursday.

“All is well in my head and heart,” he wrote. “I’m grateful to have amazing family, friends, and a medical team to face this with and feel super positive.”

With a lot planned for the Fall, including a major book launch, this will be an unexpected detour but it could have been a lot worse. All is well in my head and heart. I'm grateful to have amazing family, friends, and a medical team to face this with and feel super positive. — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) August 26, 2021

Pavlovitz said he received his diagnosis after recovering from a bout with COVID-19, when he continued to feel poorly and his doctor ordered an MRI. He expects the surgery in three weeks followed by several weeks of recovery.

He clarified that his brain condition is unrelated to COVID-19.

“For years people have been telling me, ‘You need to have your head examined,’“ he tweeted. “I guess they were right.”

Pavlovitz has attracted national attention with his blog, “Stuff That Needs to be Said,” in which he argued in 2017 that “It’s time we stopped calling Donald Trump a Christian.”