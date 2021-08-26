Daily COVID cases spiking at UNC-Chapel Hill and NC State a week into fall semester

Daily COVID-19 cases are spiking at both UNC-Chapel Hill and N.C. State University, one week after students returned to campus for in-person classes.

Officials from both universities have said that the virus is not spreading in classrooms.

At UNC-CH, new daily student cases have quadrupled since the first day of classes last week . Fifty cases were reported on Wednesday, according to the COVID-19 dashboard. That’s nearly triple the amount of new cases reported the previous day.

UNC-Chapel Hill reported an uptick in daily COVID-19 cases among students since classes started this fall. Screenshot of UNC-Chapel Hill COVID-19 dashboard

About 250 students have tested positive since Aug. 1, and the majority of those tested on campus are asymptomatic. The positivity rate for campus testing is currently 2.26%, and accounts for about 75% of the cases reported.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

There is currently one cluster of 8 cases at Avery residence hall, and about 50 students are isolating or quarantining on campus.

The university is not requiring vaccines, but 88% of UNC-CH students and 82% of employees have reported they are vaccinated as of Aug. 26.

At N.C. State, 44 students tested positive on Tuesday and another 21 new cases were reported Wednesday. There was a slight bump in daily cases when students first moved in. This second spike comes about a week after classes started.

N.C. State University reported a spike in daily COVID-19 cases among students since classes started this fall. Screenshot of N.C. State COVID-19 dashboard

About 240 students and 60 employees have tested positive since Aug. 1, according to the NCSU COVID-19 dashboard. The positivity rate for campus testing is less than 1%, and accounts for about half of the cases reported.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

More than 500 students are isolating or quarantining off campus. About 40 are isolating or quarantining on campus.

The university has not reported any clusters in residence halls this fall.

N.C. State is not reporting vaccination rates on its website, but reports that 28,118 students, faculty and staff are vaccinated. That’s about 61% of the campus community, according to previous information provided by NCSU.

N.C. State students cross Hillsborough Street on the first day of classes for the fall semester, on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, in Raleigh, N.C. Casey Toth ctoth@newsobserver.com

It’s unclear whether the positive cases are mostly among those who are unvaccinated because the data isn’t readily available, according to university spokesperson Fred Hartman.

N.C. State has been testing more students and employees since the start of the semester and as it began mandatory testing for anyone who hasn’t uploaded their vaccination status.

“With more testing, there will be more positives,” Hartman said. “The goal is to have extensive testing in place so we can quickly identify cases, take appropriate measures and reduce the spread.”