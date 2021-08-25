Officials: Woman dies after 90-foot fall at Pilot Mountain

A woman has died after a 90-foot fall at Pilot Mountain State Park, North Carolina officials said.

The woman was near the south side parking lot close to the knob of Pilot Mountain when she fell Monday afternoon, Surry County Emergency Services' Kevin Key said. He said the 30-year-old Durham woman was with another person when she fell 90 feet to the ground, news outlets reported.

A ranger was able to make it to the woman within minutes to begin administering CPR, N.C. Division of Parks and Recreation spokeswoman Katie Hall said. Paramedics arrived minutes later, but the woman died at the scene, she said.

“She fell from the top of the climbing route below the parking lot overlook,” Hall said. “These are some of the tallest climbing routes.”

The woman’s identity wasn’t released. Her death was the first fatality at the park about 20 miles northwest of Winston-Salem since July 2012, when an experienced climber fell 50 feet in the climbing area, Hall said.