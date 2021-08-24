North Carolina

Railroad maintenance means detour for North Carolina highway

The Associated Press

JAMESVILLE, N.C.

A section of a North Carolina highway is being closed for the rest of the month to allow CSX to perform rail line repairs.

CSX has begun diverting traffic off U.S. Highway 64 onto a 2.4-mile section of Old U.S. Highway 64 between Plymouth and Jamesville, WITN reported. Signs will be posted to guide drivers through the detour route.

According to a statement from CSX, crews will be replacing crossties and repaving asphalt to provide a safe, smooth surface for motorists. It says repaving the crossings can take up to five days, barring weather-related delays.

