Teenager charged in shooting death of North Carolina woman

A 15-year-old has been charged in the shooting death of a North Carolina woman inside her home, police said.

Winston-Salem police said in a news release that officers responded to a call about a shooting north of downtown at 4:25 a.m. Sunday. According to police, two groups in separate cars were driving up and down 14th Street firing guns. Multiple shots hit a home and one of the shots struck Donna Rebecca Blackmon. 61, news outlets reported.

Police said Forsyth County emergency personnel responded and pronounced Blackmon dead at the scene.

The juvenile, whose name wasn't released, was charged with murder, police said. The shooting marked the city’s 21st homicide of 2021, matching the total for the same time last year.