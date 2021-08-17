Netflix’s ‘Florida Man’ show is filming this week — on a popular North Carolina beach

A photo posted on Facebook by the Town of Carolina Beach shows the section of the strand closed Tuesday and Wednesday for filming of Netflix’s “Florida Man.” Town of Carolina Beach

Netflix will be filming its “Florida Man” show on a popular North Carolina beach this week.

Filming in Carolina Beach kicked off Monday on a section of the strand near the 300 block of Carolina Beach Avenue North, according to the Town of Carolina Beach. It will continue filming in the area on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The section will be closed for filming Tuesday through Wednesday evening, town officials said.

Visitors on that area of the beach will be redirected north or south, the town wrote on Facebook. Drivers should also expect “minor traffic delays” in the area through Wednesday.

“Florida Man” is a crime TV series about an ex-cop that returns home to Florida to “find a mobster’s runaway girlfriend,” according to Netflix.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“What should’ve been a quick gig turns into a wild odyssey,” the Netflix description says.

IMDb says the story becomes a “spiraling journey into buried family secrets and an increasingly futile attempt to do the right thing in a place where so much is wrong. “

It stars Emory Cohen, Lex Scott Davis and Clark Gregg, according to IMDb.

Carolina Beach is in southeastern North Carolina, about 12 miles south of Wilmington. The area is a popular backdrop for filming movies and TV shows.

In 2020, the movies “Scream,” “ISS” and “The Black Phone,” were filmed in the area, according to the Wilmington Regional Film Commission.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Other movies filmed in the Wilmington area include “Iron Man 3,” “The Conjuring” and “Summer Catch,” the film commission says.