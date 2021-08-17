End of Tropical Storm Fred could bring heavy rain, tornadoes to Charlotte area, NWS warns

The remnants of Tropical Depression Fred could spawn tornadoes and flash flooding in the immediate Charlotte area on Tuesday, National Weather Service meteorologists warned in an alert just before 9 a.m.

“Deep tropical moisture” from Fred is expected to dump heavy rains on the region and produce potentially severe thunderstorms, according to the hazardous weather outlook bulletin by the NWS office in Greer, S.C.

Mecklenburg and surrounding counties were included in the warning, which lasts all day and night and into early Wednesday.

Counties also include Cabarrus, Union, Iredell, Rowan, Gaston, Cleveland, Davie and Alexander and, in South Carolina, York, Chester, Union and Cherokee.

“The remnants of Tropical Depression Fred will produce periodic heavy rainfall with embedded thunderstorms today into tonight,” meteorologists said in the bulletin. “The main impacts are cloud-to-ground lightning, isolated tornadoes, and heavy rainfall leading to the potential for isolated flash flooding.”

Heavy bands of rain are expected to move into Charlotte and surrounding areas by 2 or 3 p.m., NWS meteorologist Ashley Pratt told The Charlotte Observer at 9:45 a.m. Storms could continue developing in the region until 3 or 4 a.m. Wednesday, she said.

Fred’s rains were in northeast Georgia at 9:45 a.m., with showers beginning to move into western Upstate South Carolina and the N.C. mountains, Pratt said.

Charlotte’s airport has an 80% chance of rain and possible thunderstorms throughout the day and night Tuesday, according to the 10 a.m. NWS forecast.

Wednesday has a 60% of rain a showers throughout the day and night, with sunshine finally expected to emerge on Thursday, NWS meteorologists said.

Highs are predicted to increase from 81 degrees on Tuesday to 88 Wednesday and 91 Thursday, before dipping to 89 Friday and 88 Saturday, according to the NWS forecast.

Heavy rainfall associated with the remnants of tropical cyclone Fred will cross the area today. Flooding issues will likely develop across the southern Blue Ridge escarpment region. Stay weather aware! #ncwx #gawx #scwx pic.twitter.com/S2TiQNXCb0 — NWS GSP (@NWSGSP) August 17, 2021

If you’re at home when you receive a Tornado Warning, do you know where to go to stay safe?

Basements and interior rooms away from windows are good options!

Stay Weather-Ready and read more about tornado safety: https://t.co/BwLDhoRiTS pic.twitter.com/HO7yxXHf09 — NWS GSP (@NWSGSP) August 17, 2021