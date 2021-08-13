At least 18% of North Carolinians have a mask mandate again. Here’s where to mask up.

As the delta variant of the coronavirus fuels another surge in cases and hospitalizations across North Carolina, some highly populated counties and municipalities are bringing back indoor mask mandates.

At least 18% of the state’s population live in places under a mask mandate, or will be within a few days as updated emergency declarations go into effect, a News & Observer analysis found.

That figure doesn’t include mandates for mask wearing only in indoor government buildings, which is more widespread across the state in large counties like Mecklenburg, Cumberland, Forsyth and New Hanover.

Most of the counties currently requiring residents to wear a mask in all indoor public spaces are in or around the Triangle.

Durham County and the City of Durham moved Saturday to require everyone 5 and older to wear a mask inside public spaces, including businesses. Orange County, along with Chapel Hill, Carrboro and Hillsborough, reinstate an indoor mask mandate for anyone 2 years and older.

On Friday, Wake County Commissioner Chairman Matt Calabria said he will move to institute a mask mandate that likely will go into effect next week and apply only to residents living in unincorporated areas. That would amount to roughly 192,000 Wake residents, county spokesperson Stacy Beard said in an email.

Also on Friday, Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin announced a mask mandate for indoor public spaces within city limits beginning 5 p.m. on Aug. 13.

“The number of COVID-19 cases continues to increase in our community and across the state at an alarming rate,” Baldwin said in a news release. “The idea that we can hope COVID-19 will just go away on its own is not a reality. It’s time to take responsible action and today we are taking an important step to make sure the people of this community, and those who visit us, remain healthy and safe.”

Other counties that are also highly populated or have high levels of community transmission also have announced the return of indoor mask mandates, including Guilford County, which requires all residents to mask up across the county.

Buncombe County is expected to vote Tuesday to reinstate a mandate for all public indoor facilities in unincorporated areas, The Asheville Citizen-Times reported. The city of Asheville is expected to align with the county policy then, too, The Citizen-Times reported.

Gov. Roy Cooper recently indicated he would not be reinstating a statewide mask mandate or other COVID-19 capacity protocols, instead focusing on helping more people get vaccinated, The N&O reported.

Several other cities and towns are requiring residents to mask up in indoor public spaces, or they’re considering them.

The News & Observer is tracking jurisdictions across the state that are returning to indoor mask mandates. Check back here for updates as more counties or municipalities mandate indoor masking.

Counties requiring masks indoors

▪ Wake County (unincorporated areas)

▪ Durham County (including the City of Durham)

▪ Orange County (including Chapel Hill, Carrboro and Hillsborough)

▪ Guilford County (includes Greensboro)

Municipalities requiring masks in all indoor public places

▪ Raleigh

▪ Boone (Watauga County)

This story will be updated to include any additional jurisdictions that announce indoor mask mandates.