Here are the 5 hottest ZIP codes in the Triangle where buyers are looking for homes
The Triangle housing market is continuing its unprecedented bull run of rising prices and low inventory throughout the pandemic.
Where do people really want to move to?
Zillow, the popular real estate website, offers some clues about which parts of the Triangle seem most attractive to prospective homebuyers.
At The News & Observer’s request, Zillow ranked the most popular ZIP codes in June across Wake, Durham and Orange counties for home searches to see where home buyers are interested in living. The ranking is based on the median daily views of listings on its website.
These are the average home prices associated with that postal code and the Zillow Home Value Index, a seasonally adjusted typical home value for a given geography.
The region’s five hottest ZIP codes have houses priced at $360,000 and above, according to Zillow.
Here are the most popular ZIP codes across the Triangle:
1. 27519, West Cary
This is the most popular ZIP code in Wake County, Zillow reports. It includes Green Level West Road, Thomas Brooks Park, Mills School Park and Cary Park areas.
Median listing views: 449
Median home price: $514,987
Zillow Home Value Index: $509,747
2. 27608, Central Raleigh
The most popular Zillow ZIP code in Raleigh includes neighborhoods inside the Beltline such as the Five Points, Hayes Barton, Carolina Country Club and Oberlin areas.
Median listing views: 294
Median home price: $799,000
Zillow Home Value Index: $745,413
3. 27540, Holly Springs
This ZIP code includes the entire town of Holly Springs.
Median listing views: 357
Median home price: $394,900
Zillow Home Value Index: $407,163
4. 27713, South Durham
This is the most popular Zillow ZIP code in Durham County and the Durham-Chapel Hill metro area. It includes the Hope Valley, Southpoint and Old Chatham Golf Club areas, near Research Triangle Park.
Median listing views: 269
Median home price: $361,250
Zillow Home Value Index: $335,526
5. 27516, Central Chapel Hill
The most popular Zillow ZIP code in Orange County includes the University of North Carolina campus and surrounding areas, including Fordham and Durham-Chapel Hill boulevards.
Median listing views: 208
Median home price: $525,000
Zillow Home Value Index: $444,679
