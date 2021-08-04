Faculty want UNC-CH to be able to require proof of vaccination from students, employees

Students at UNC-Chapel Hill study with masks on in Davis Library in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. jwall@newsobserver.com

UNC-Chapel Hill faculty leadership passed a resolution Wednesday asking that all campus employees be required to provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or be subject to regular testing for the virus. That’s what students already must do.

The UNC Faculty Executive Committee approved the resolution during a special online meeting, and will send the request to UNC System President Peter Hans and the UNC System Board of Governors. The group also asked for the campus to be able to institute more expansive masking rules if conditions warrant it.

“We want a return to save in-person operations on our campus this fall semester,” the resolution reads. “We are also committed to doing our part to protect the community from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. We are concerned that the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, primarily among unvaccinated people, poses a threat to our health care system, our town, and ultimately our campus and academic programs.

“Accordingly, we request that the UNC System delegate to the Chancellor and the Provost of UNC-Chapel Hill the authority to require proof of vaccination from employees and students, and to adopt optimal masking guidance or requirements for gatherings based on community viral load and health care system capacity.”

The resolution is an effort to increase the vaccination rate on campus to prevent the spread of illness and to reduce the likelihood of severe illness among those who do contract the virus.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Percentages of those vaccinated

During the meeting, UNC-Chapel Hill Provost Robert Blouin reported that of the approximately 29,500 students enrolled at the university this fall, nearly 25,000 have attested to whether they have been vaccinated or responded that they would rather not say. Of those, Blouin said, 94% attested that they had been vaccinated, and about 88% of those have provided some form of documentation indicating when they were vaccinated and which vaccine they got.

“All of that I think is very encouraging,” Blouin told the meeting, which was attended by more than 100 faculty members.

As of Wednesday morning, about 82% of UNC-Chapel Hill faculty had been vaccinated, Blouin said, and about 55% of staff.

Those numbers, he said, are “not quite where we would like.”

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Signs stating that masks are required inside UNC-Chapel Hill’s Carolina Union building can be seen inside the entrance, pictured here on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. Julia Wall jwall@newsobserver.com

On their registration, Blouin said, students are asked to attest whether they have been vaccinated. They can respond yes, no, or say they prefer not to answer.

If they say yes, they are given the option of providing documents to show they have been vaccinated. The university has been randomly checking the documents to see if they look authentic. It may even check them against the state’s database, Blouin said.

Students who falsely attest to having been vaccinated are subject to punishment under the honor code, he said.

Tests for those not vaccinated

Students who say they have not been vaccinated or who don’t want to answer are subject to regular testing for COVID-19 infection. Right now, that testing is conducted weekly, but the testing rate could change depending on the extent of the spread of disease.

COVID-19 cases have increased dramatically in North Carolina in recent weeks, driven largely by the spread of the delta variant.

During the meeting, in response to questions from faculty, Blouin said UNC-Chapel Hill does not have the authority to require vaccination of students or employees, but he said it does have the authority to require proof of vaccination.

Originally, the resolution asked for all campuses in the UNC System to be able to demand proof of vaccination, but the group amended the request to apply only to UNC-Chapel Hill.