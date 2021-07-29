No new mask mandate for NC, except for some unvaccinated state employees, Cooper says

Some North Carolina state employees in Cabinet agencies will be required to show proof of vaccination or wear masks and be subject to regular testing for COVID-19, Gov. Roy Cooper said Thursday.

But as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations rise, the governor is not reinstating a statewide mask mandate, which was lifted in May, nor requiring mandates by county. However local municipalities can instill their own requirements, he said.

“As you will see, after months of low numbers, our trends have turned sharply in the wrong direction,” Copoer said. “I want to be clear about why: Unvaccinated people are driving this resurgence and getting themselves and other people sick.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed its guidance earlier this week to recommend that people in COVID-19 hotspots wear masks indoors, regardless of their vaccination status. The CDC also recommends universal masking in schools, regardless of vaccination status.

The news conference comes as North Carolina reports the highest number of new daily COVID-19 cases since late February, according to the North Carolina DHHS COVID-19 dashboard.

People who are unvaccinated make up most all of our cases where people are getting sick and hospitalized, Cooper said.

“The Delta variant of COVID is even more contagious to those who are not vaccinated,” the governor said. “It doesn’t matter your age or race. If you are not vaccinated, you are at great risk.”

It also comes a week after the governor said he planned to let the current executive order expire on Friday, which meant lifting statewide mask mandates in settings like schools, public transit, prisons, childcare and health care.

But Dr. Mandy Cohen, Secretary of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, emphasized that people should still follow the practices from the pandemic: wear a mask, wash hands and wait 6 feet apart. That means still wearing masks in health care settings and public transit.

“This moment requires action,” Cohen said.

The employees affected by a new executive order include about 55,000 workers who report to Cooper, either directly or indirectly, in agencies like the Department of Health and Human Services, Department of Public Safety, Department of Natural and Cultural Resources and Department of Administration.

State workers under Council of State agencies, which includes the treasurer’s office, Department of Public Instruction and attorney general, are not subject to the new vaccine verification order by Cooper.

The governor also encouraged private employers to do the same as the Cabinet agencies — requiring verification of vaccination by employees or required masks and testing for those who are unvaccinated.

The move mirrors what is happening at the federal government level, at putting restrictions on workers who are unvaccinated.

Fifty-seven percent of North Carolinians 18 years or older have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, compared to 61% who have received at least one dose. Both are lower than the national average; 60.2% of Americans 18 or older are fully vaccinated, and 69.3% have received at least one dose.

While Cooper’s new order does not require vaccinations for Cabinet agency employees, other public and private jobs are starting to require vaccinations.

Earlier this week, workers and volunteers at all state-run health care facilities were told be fully vaccinated by Sept. 30, The N&O previously reported. Duke and UNC hospitals also recently started requiring their employees to be vaccinated.

On July 21, Cooper said school districts would be able to make their own mask decisions, though he and Cohen strongly urged them to follow what was then N.C. DHHS’ latest rules requiring masks in elementary and middle schools for everyone, and in high schools for those unvaccinated. The CDC changed its guidance for K-12 schools within the past week.

COVID-19 vaccinations are available for free for everyone age 12 and older.

Cooper is a Democrat, and the Republican-controlled General Assembly has pushed back against many of his orders over the past year and four months of the pandemic. North Carolina has been under a state of emergency since March 2020, when the pandemic first reached the state. Cooper told reporters last week that he plans to continue to keep the state of emergency in place. The state of emergency gives some flexibility to DHHS’ COVID-19 response.

Republicans balked at previous restrictions on businesses — all of which were lifted earlier this year — and the statewide mask mandate, also since lifted. Cooper lifted the statewide mask mandate in May after the CDC changed its guidance.

Senate leader Phil Berger told The N&O last week that mandating vaccinations at schools would be “problematic” while vaccines are listed as emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration, which has yet to give final approval.

COVID-19 data

The state reported 3,268 new cases, up 635 from Wednesday’s 2,633 new cases. The News & Observer reported Wednesday that average new daily cases have gone up sixfold in the last month due to the spread of the delta variant — a more transmissible form of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 — largely among people who have not been vaccinated.

The positivity rate on Tuesday, the last data available, was 9.3%. Health officials have said a rate of less than 5% is an indication that the spread of the coronavirus is slowing.

There are 1,141 people currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 in North Carolina, per the dashboard. Of these, 274 people — or 24% — are adult ICU COVID-19 patients.

Leah Boyd contributed to this story.