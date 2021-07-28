NC reports more than 2,600 new COVID-19 cases, 1,000 more than reported Tuesday

A nurse sets up a ventilator in preparation for a patient inside the ICU at Singing River Health System hospital in Ocean Springs on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. hruhoff@sunherald.com

North Carolina on Wednesday reported its largest one-day COVID-19 case increase since late February, according to the North Carolina DHHS COVID-19 dashboard.

The state reported 2,633 new cases Wednesday, up 1,000 from Tuesday’s 1,603 new cases.

Monday’s positivity rate — the latest information available — was 10.6%. Before Sunday, when the rate was 10.4%, the positivity rate had not been over 10% since Feb. 1.

The positivity rate had fallen to under 2% in June but was last under 5% on July 15. Health officials have said that a rate of less than 5% shows that the spread of the virus is slowing, while a rate over 5% shows that it is continuing to spread.

There are 1,091 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, the highest number since late April and an increase of 60 from Tuesday’s 1,031. Twenty-four percent of COVID-19 hospitalized patients in North Carolina are in the ICU, a total of 253 people, according to the dashboard.

As of Wednesday, 55% of North Carolinians 12 years of age or older were fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the dashboard. This puts the state at less than the national average of 57.6%. Fifty-eight percent of this age group have gotten at least one dose in North Carolina, compared to 66.6% nationwide.

Despite being below the national average, the amount of vaccine doses administered in North Carolina last week increased from the week prior for the first time since early June. According to the dashboard, 94,123 doses were administered the week of July 19, compared to 79,861 the week before.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidance Tuesday afternoon that everyone in schools should wear a mask regardless of their vaccination status, a move stricter than what the state announced last week.

Gov. Roy Cooper has called a press conference for Thursday to talk about the pandemic.

In the Triangle, Wake County has had 168 cases per 100,000 people over the last 14 days. Durham County has had 98 and Orange County 79. Wake County has had a total of 91,943 cases, Durham 26,285 and Orange 8,761.

