Duke will require masks in most campus buildings to prevent COVID resurgence

Students, employees and visitors must mask up before entering Duke University buildings beginning Friday to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Duke announced the change Wednesday, citing rising cases, hospitalizations and deaths in North Carolina attributed to the prevalence of the Delta variant and lagging vaccination rates in the state.

Masks will not be required in campus housing, Duke said, because of significantly lower exposure risk there.

“While we know this is a disappointing turn,” the university said in a letter signed by Provost Sally Kornbluth and other university officials, “we make this move now based on the latest recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Duke’s own infectious disease experts in hopes of containing potential outbreaks that may limit our ability to continue other activities during the fall semester.”

The CDC on Tuesday recommended that people resume wearing masks indoors under certain circumstances, citing the spread of the Delta variant.

In the past month, Duke said, it has seen a steady rise in the number of cases of the Delta variant on campus among unvaccinated and vaccinated people, though it noted the greatest threat for severe illness is among those not vaccinated.

“The key to ending this pandemic is getting everyone vaccinated,” the letter said. “We implore anyone who has not yet been vaccinated to do so at your earliest opportunity to help protect yourself and your loved ones. Too many have suffered and continue to suffer the effects of this disease. Duke stands ready and available to help answer questions or concerns and to vaccinate every member of our community.

Other universities in the Triangle and across the state have been following CDC guidance to develop policies about returning to dorms, classrooms and public spaces on their campuses. Most have not yet announced changes that might be made as a result of the CDC’s new recommendations.

Fall semester begins in August.

This story will be updated as information about other campuses becomes available.

