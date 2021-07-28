North Carolina

Sheriff: N. Carolina man drags homeowner with stolen truck

The Associated Press

LEXINGTON, N.C.

A North Carolina man faces multiple charges after a sheriff's office said he dragged a homeowner with a stolen truck.

Deputies with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office responded on Sunday to reports of a break-in near the Silver Valley community, the High Point Enterprise reported. During the break-in, the man tried to steal a truck and one of the homeowners was dragged by the truck, the sheriff’s office said.

The truck wrecked on the edge of a wooded area and the man ran away, the sheriff's office said, adding that information on the homeowner’s condition wasn’t available on Monday.

Deputies arrested Christopher Dunning, 28, of Thomasville and charged him with felony breaking and entering, felony larceny after breaking and entering, felony breaking and entering of a motor vehicle, felony larceny of a motor vehicle and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

Dunning is jailed on a $75,000 secured bond. It's not known if he has an attorney.

