‘I just had the feeling.’ Lottery jackpot makes NC man’s morning coffee run sweeter

A Charlotte-area man got a “feeling” about a certain lottery ticket during his morning routine. He scratched off a $100,000 winner.

Leonard Burch of Huntersville usually starts his day with coffee and a couple North Carolina lottery scratch-off tickets at the Highland Creek BP on Ridge Road in northeast Charlotte. He’d already played a couple times and was leaving when one of the tickets caught his eye, Burch told North Carolina Education Lottery officials.

“I just had the feeling that it was going to be a winner,” he said, according to a lottery news release.

He bought an Ultimate 7’s ticket for $20 – and scratched off a $100,000 jackpot.

After taxes, Burch took home $70,756 on Friday. He hasn’t yet decided what he’ll do with his winnings, Burch told officials at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

The Ultimate 7’s lotto game launched in May with four top prizes of $2 million and eight prizes of $100,000. Two of the $2 million tickets remain, as do five of the $100,000 ones.