North Carolina

NC woman found dead in a car after ‘feverish’ police search with drone, helicopter

A 75-year-old woman whose disappearance prompted a 20-hour search by police with a drone and a helicopter was found dead in a vehicle on Saturday.

Concord police found no preliminary signs of trauma but are still investigating Catherine Richardson’s death, Capt. J.C. Tierney said in a media statement. She was found about a half-mile from her home.

Police and volunteer firefighters “feverishly” searched for Richardson since her family reported her missing from her home on Winborne Avenue Southwest at about 12:45 p.m. Friday, Tierney said.

Richardson had dementia, according to the police captain. She was found in the vehicle on Littleton Drive just after 9 a.m., Tierney said.

“The Concord Police Department would like to express their condolences to the family of Mrs. Richardson and thank all who assisted in the search,” according to the police statement.

Related stories from Hilton Head Island Packet
  Comments  

Business

Successful drone trial delivers supplies to Ocracoke Island

July 24, 2021 1:53 PM

North Carolina

Firefighters rescue 6 kids from burning North Carolina home

July 24, 2021 1:02 PM

Business

N. Carolina commercial fishermen landed less seafood in 2020

July 24, 2021 1:02 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service